Browns DE Myles Garrett buys minority stake in Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the face of football in Cleveland for many fans—but as of Wednesday, he's also officially one of the faces of basketball in Cleveland as he finalizes a deal to buy a minority stake in the Cavaliers.

Garrett's deal with the Cavs, negotiated by his marketing agent Shey Olaoshebikan, sees the defensive end join a group of investors led by Cleveland Cavaliers Chairman and Governor Dan Gilbert.

“We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles’ passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise," said Gilbert in a press release.

While Garrett is now a minority stakeholder in the Cavs, he will also add another role to his title.

Garrett, a known lover of basketball and a Cavs supporter, will serve as an official Cavaliers brand ambassador.

“I have admired the Cavaliers organization’s hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland,” said Garrett in a press release. “To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan’s leadership, is truly a dream come true.”

Garrett takes on his new role with the Cavs just as the season tips off. The Cavs open up their season Wednesday night in New York as they take on the Brooklyn Nets. They'll return home Friday to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where they'll have the support of a few other Browns in addition to Garrett, as many plan to attend the game before they travel for a game of their own in Seattle.