Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to miss more time with knee injury following treatment

(AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss at least three more games after treatment for a bone bruise in his left knee on Monday.

Mitchell is averaging 28.0 points per game and career-highs in several other categories for the Cavs, who are third in the Eastern Conference. He missed the past two games with what the team described as soreness in his knee.

The Cavs said Mitchell received a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat the injury. He's been ruled out for games this week against Boston, Atlanta and Minnesota. His status will be reevaluated this weekend, the team said.

Cleveland isn't close to being the same team without Mitchell, who played exceptionally well while guard Darius Garland (broken jaw) and forward Evan Mobley (knee surgery) were out for an extended period with injuries.

The Cavs went 23-5 leading into the All-Star break.

Mitchell sat out Sunday night's home loss to New York. He also recently missed two games after the break with an unspecified illness.

The 27-year-old averages 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals — all career bests. Cleveland acquired Mitchell in 2022 after he spent five seasons in Utah.