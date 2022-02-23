Watch
Cavaliers escape LeBron's shadow as NBA's biggest surprise

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) celebrates with teammate Evan Mobley after making a shot during the skills challenge competition, part of NBA All-Star basketball game weekend, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 7:03 PM, Feb 22, 2022
CLEVELAND — After three miserable seasons, the Cleveland Cavaliers are relevant again and just maybe ready to make a run at an NBA title.

Led by a young, nucleus headed by All-Star point guard Darius Garland, the Cavs have been the league's biggest surprise this season.

They hit the break with 35 wins and fourth in the Eastern Conference.

It's a huge jump for a team that won a combined 60 games over the previous three seasons.

Golden State forward Draymond Green, who battled the Cavs in four straight Finals, is one of many impressed with the Cavs' turnaround and he praised them during the All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

