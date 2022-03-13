Cavaliers fall to Bulls, 101-91

CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 17.

And the Bulls came away with their second straight win after losing five in a row even though they were missing Zach LaVine.

The two-time All-Star was sidelined because of lingering soreness in his left knee.

DeRozan made just 9 of 26 shots in the game.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 25 points.

But the Cavaliers lost for the eighth time in 11 games.