Cavaliers fall to Bulls, 101-91

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, front, looks to pass the ball away from Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, back, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 13, 2022
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 17.

And the Bulls came away with their second straight win after losing five in a row even though they were missing Zach LaVine.

The two-time All-Star was sidelined because of lingering soreness in his left knee.

DeRozan made just 9 of 26 shots in the game.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 25 points.

But the Cavaliers lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
