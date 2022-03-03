Watch
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Cavaliers fall to Hornets, 119-98

Isaiah Thomas, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland
Ron Schwane/AP
Charlotte Hornets' Isaiah Thomas (4) passes against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) and Darius Garland (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Isaiah Thomas, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland
Posted at 10:04 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 22:04:20-05

CLEVELAND — Terry Rozier scored 29 points and carried Charlotte’s backcourt with LaMelo Ball in foul trouble, leading the Hornets to a 119-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who got back All-Star Darius Garland but lost for the fifth time in six games.

Rozier added seven assists and seven rebounds and Isaiah Thomas scored 10 in his debut for Charlotte.

The Hornets made 17 3-pointers and improved to just 3-11 since Jan. 28.

The Cavaliers, who have been ravaged by injuries to their backcourt, welcomed back Garland after he missed three games with a bone bruise in his back.

Garland finished with 33 points in 33 minutes.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?