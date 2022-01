CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro will be out two to three weeks after suffering a left elbow sprain.

Okoro left Sunday night's win against Indiana in the second quarter after injuring his elbow.

On Monday, an MRI revealed he had a left elbow strain.

He will undergo treatment and rehabilitation for the next two to three weeks.

