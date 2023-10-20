Watch Now
Cavaliers have Mitchell, young core looking to build on promising season ended by playoff failure

Donovan Mitchell, Markelle Fultz
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic's Markelle Fultz (20) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Donovan Mitchell, Markelle Fultz
Posted at 1:34 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 13:34:32-04

(AP) — A triumphant return to the NBA playoffs for Cleveland last season ended with a thud.

The Cavs were bullied and bounced in the first round by the New York Knicks, who exposed Cleveland's lack of toughness, outside shooting and depth.

The Cavs spent much of the summer stewing over what went wrong and figuring out how to fix it.

Forward Evan Mobley added muscle thanks to a home gym and a better diet.

The Cavs are hungry and out to prove a 51-win season was no fluke.

With All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland they have one of the NBA's top backcourts.

