CLEVELAND — Basketball season is fast approaching, and the Cavs have released their preseason schedule of four games, including two at home.

Home games:

Oct. 8 — Chicago Bulls — 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — Indiana Pacers — 7 p.m.

Away games:

Oct. 16 — Detroit Pistons — 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — Chicago Bulls — 8 p.m.

The team's regular-season schedule hasn't been announced. CLICK HERE to be notified when tickets go on sale.