Cavs add G Tyrese Proctor out of Duke with No. 49 pick in 2025 NBA Draft

NEW YORK — The Cleveland Cavaliers had a night off for the opening round of the 2025 NBA Draft Wednesday evening, holding no picks this year, but on Thursday, the team got to add a new face, selecting Tyrese Proctor with the No. 49 overall pick.

Proctor, a 21-year-old 6'5", 185-pound combo guard from Sydney, Australia, played three seasons with the Blue Devils.

In those three seasons, Proctor played in 106 games, starting in 97 of them. He averaged 10.8 points a game, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.5% from three.

Last season was Proctor's strongest, averaging 12.4 points while shooting 45.2% from the field and 40.5% from three.

Proctor was a rising collegiate talent who will look to continue development as he enters his NBA journey with Cleveland.

Last year, the Cavs used their first-round pick, No. 20, on Jaylon Tyson. Tyson appeared in 47 games in his rookie season, averaging 3.6 points and 2 rebounds in 9.6 minutes, shooting 43% from the field.

The Cavs are set to select again in this year's draft, holding the penultimate pick of the second round, pick No. 58.