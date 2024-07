Cavs announce 2024 Summer League roster

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers announced their roster for the 2024 Summer League, which will compete in Las Vegas July 12-22.

Cleveland's roster features a mixture of rising talent, new additions and familiar faces to the franchise.

The group, which is subject to change but includes 13 players, will be led in Las Vegas by the Cavs' new assistant coach, Jordan Ott. Ott will serve as the Summer League head coach.

Here is the Cavs' 2024 Summer League roster:



NAME

POS

HT

WT

DOB

PRIOR TO PROS/ HOME COUNTRY

LAST TEAM

NBA YRS PRO

21

Emoni Bates

F

6-9

190

1/28/04

Eastern Michigan / USA

Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)

1

39

Darius Brown

G

6-2

192

7/28/99

Utah State / USA

Utah State (College)

R

40

DJ Burns

F/C

6-9

275

10/13/00

NC State / USA

NC State (College)

R

44

Hunter Cattoor

G

6-3

200

11/17/00

Virginia Tech / USA

Virginia Tech (College)

R

36

Dexter Dennis

G

6-5

210

2/9/99

Texas A&M / USA

Cleveland Charge (NBA G League)

1

37

Jayvon Graves

G

6-3

200

12/29/98

Buffalo / USA

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg (Germany)

R

8

Pete Nance

C

6-11

230

2/19/00

UNC / USA

Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)

1

38

Gabe Osabuohien

F

6-8

220

10/27/98

West Virginia / USA

Cleveland Charge (NBA G League)

R

9

Craig Porter Jr.

G

6-2

178

2/26/00

Wichita State / USA

Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)

1

19

Zhaire Smith

G

6-3

199

6/4/99

Texas Tech / USA

Cleveland Charge (NBA G League)

2

46

Nae’Qwan Tomlin

F

6-10

210

12/10/00

Memphis / USA

Memphis (College)

R

33

Luke Travers

F

6-7

208

9/3/01

Rockingham Flames (Aus.) / Australia

Melbourne United (Australia)

R

24

Jaylon Tyson

G

6-6

218

12/2/02

California / USA

California (College)

R



The Cavs will hold mini-camp from July 6-10 and start their Summer League schedule on July 12.

Here is the Cavs' 2024 Summer League schedule:

Fri., July 12 vs. Orlando, 4 p.m. at COX Pavilion—on NBA TV

Sun., July 14 vs. Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. at COX Pavilion—on NBA TV

Wed., July 17 vs. Golden State, 10 p.m. at COX Pavilion—on NBA TV

Thu., July 18 vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center—on ESPN