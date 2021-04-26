Cavs announce Larry Nance Jr. has fractured thumb, 3 other players ruled out with injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. was ruled out after being diagnosed with a fractured right thumb, while three other players are also ruled out with injury.

Nance suffered the fracture in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. X-rays taken afterwards confirmed the injury. He will undergo a series of treatments and rehabilitation, and will be reevaluated daily.

In February, Nance fractured his finger during a game and underwent surgery to address the injury. He was expected to miss six weeks with the hand injury, but only missed 12 games.

In addition to Nance's injury, Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova was also ruled out with a neck strain for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Dellavedova also received four stitches over his right eye after being head butted in the first half of Sunday night's game.

The Cavs ruled center Isiah Hartenstein and forward Lamar Stevens out for Monday night's game against Toronto, both with concussion symptoms. The two were diagnosed following the game against Wizards.

Each player's status will be updated accordingly, the team said.

Nance, Dellavedova, Hartenstein and Stevens join guard Collin Sexton (concussion), Taurean Prince (left ankle soreness) and guard/forward Dylan Windler (left knee surgery) who were previously ruled out for Monday night's game.