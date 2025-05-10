Cavs beat Pacers 126-104 in Game 3 to put series at 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS — The Cleveland Cavaliers were in desperate need of a win on the road after dropping their first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday in Cleveland to the Indiana Pacers. Getting three injured players back—Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter—the Cavs made the most of it, beating the Pacers 126-104.

Cleveland opened up the first quarter on a hot streak, going on an 11-point run before the Pacers were able to get on the board for the first time. Swingman Max Strus led the way early with eight of the Cavs' first 11 points.

The Cavs held a 15-point lead at one point in the first quarter, but the Pacers closed the deficit by the end of the frame, going on a 22-7 run and tying things up just before the quarter ended with a Ben Sheppard three-pointer.

A 15-2 run in the second quarter saw the Cavs regain a solid lead, and a mix of solid offensive rebounding and zone defense allowed them to extend that. At halftime, Cleveland held a 66-45 lead over Indiana.

The Cavs didn't let off the gas in the third quarter, maintaining their lead. Cleveland entered the final frame with an 18-point lead.

Indiana cut the deficit down to 11 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Cavs put the pressure on. After taking a 20+ lead, the Pacers emptied their bench, signaling defeat.

Mitchell once again led the Cavaliers, scoring 43 points with nine rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Helping him in the victory was Strus with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jarrett Allen scored 19 points with 12 rebounds while Mobley, in his return, scored 18 with 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals.

Garland had 10 points in his return. Hunter, off the bench in his return, scored eight with five rebounds.

After Cleveland's win on Friday, the series now stands at 2-1, with Indiana leading. The Cavs and Pacers take the court again on Sunday for Game 4 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.