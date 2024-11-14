Cavs become 6th team in NBA history to start season 13-0 with 114-106 win over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — The Cleveland Cavaliers' remarkable start to the season continues to impress as the team notched yet another win on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-106.

Cleveland entered the game with a 12-0 record, just the eighth team in NBA history to start a season with as many wins.

Leading the Cavs in scoring Wednesday was Darius Garland, who put up 25 points in addition to his five rebounds and five assists. Donovan Mitchell followed right behind in points with 23, an impressive night with a double-double (almost notching his first career triple-double) thanks to 13 rebounds and nine assists.

A slow second quarter kept the 76ers, who were down stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George—in the game. Rookie Jared McCain stepped up for Philly with 34 points and 10 assists.

In the third quarter, the Cavs stepped up their defense, regaining ground on Philly and got more physical, outscoring the Sixers by 10. Down the stretch, Donovan Mitchell took over, showing off his All-Star skills with two big-time threes in the last two minutes and a final driving layup with under a minute to play.

Cleveland walked off the court with the final score of 114-106.

In Wednesday's win, the Cavs joined even more exclusive company when they improved to 13-0, just the sixth team in NBA history to start with as many wins.