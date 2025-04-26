Cavs Darius Garland ruled out for Game 3 against Heat with toe injury

MIAMI — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without a key player for their Game 3 playoff matchup on the road in Miami, as guard Darius Garland was ruled out before the game.

Garland was listed as questionable heading into the game Saturday morning with a big toe sprain. The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

The All-Star guard was expected to give it a go pregame, but he did not warm up, and before their 1 p.m. tipoff against the Heat, Garland was ruled out with the toe injury.

With Garland out for the first road game of the series, the Cavs are starting Sam Merrill at shooting guard.

Cleveland currently holds a 2-0 series lead over the Heat, winning both of their home games to open up the 2025 NBA Playoffs.