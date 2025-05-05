Cavs drop Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semifinals to Pacers, 121-112

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers had a slow start defensively in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series opener against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, which continued throughout the contest, leading to a tough Game 1 loss, the final score 121-112.

The Cavs entered Sunday's game knowing one of the major keys to containing the Pacers would be the pace. They also knew they'd have to be strong defensively against the three. However, in the first quarter, those things became factors that the Cavs struggled to control.

Indiana held a 36-25 lead over the Cavs after one frame, shooting 66.7% from the field and from three. Meanwhile, Cleveland shot 45.8% from the field and 25% from three.

Some adjustments and a little boost from guard and Sixth Man of the Year finalist Ty Jerome helped give the Cavs a spark offensively in the second quarter. Still, the Pacers found holes in the Cavs' defense and kept up their lights-out shooting. The Cavs had cut it down to a two-point game at one point in the second quarter, but by the end of the first quarter, they trailed the Pacers 64-58.

With a six-point deficit heading into the third quarter, the Cavs felt like they were going in the right direction, cutting it to a four-point game three minutes into the quarter. Pacers' Aaron Nesmith hitting back-to-back 24-footers kept Cleveland at bay. For every Cavs make, it seemed Indiana had an answer.

Until the end of the third, the Cavs' aggressiveness was evident, with fast breaks and alley oops helping lead them to their first lead since three minutes into the first quarter. Cleveland held a four-point lead with just over two minutes left in the third, but after trading shots, the Cavs gave up that lead as the quarter ended with a Myles Turner three at the buzzer.

The final 12 minutes became crucial for the Cavs. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Cavs and Pacers were exchanging leads back and forth. But the pesky perimeter shooting from Indiana came back to life in the final few minutes. With just over three minutes to play, the Pacers held a six-point lead.

Unfortunately, the Pacers kept their foot on the gas, and the Cavs were unable to overcome them as time wound down.

Indiana now holds a 1-0 series lead over Cleveland. The Cavs will host the Pacers for Game 2 inside Rocket Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.