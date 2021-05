CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers had few high points in a tumultuous season.

Cleveland went just 22-50 while enduring injuries, inconsistency and drama.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff got what he could out of a young team that showed no quit, but couldn't always compete.

The Cavs head into a critical summer with the future of forward Kevin Love atop their to-do list.

Love has two years left on a contract extension, but it may be time for him and the Cavs to part ways.