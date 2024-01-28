Cavs' Evan Mobley could make return from knee surgery in game against Clippers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has been sidelined for nearly two months with a knee injury and then subsequent time for rehab following a procedure on the injury. Just under two weeks since returning to practice activities, Mobley has the chance to return to game action on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mobley has been ramping up his activity over the past several weeks and has progressed well from an arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body in his knee in order to alleviate discomfort.

The Cavs listed Mobley on the injury report for Monday's game as questionable, giving him a chance to make his return.

While losing the big man was a hit to the Cavs, as was the ongoing weeks-long loss of Darius Garland with a jaw fracture, the team has found ways to win in spite of their absences. Currently, the Cavs sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. A recently snapped eight-game win streak showcased the Cavs' success, as did the rebound win over the No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

The addition of Mobley back in the mix will likely take some getting used to for the Cavs, who have been without him for nearly two months, but to have the big back on the court is something the team has been looking forward to and will be happy to see, Monday or in the coming days.