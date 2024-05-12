Cavs fall to Celtics at home in Game 3, 106-93

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers returned home for Game 3 of their second-round playoffs series with the Boston Celtics, and despite playing in front of their home crowd, weren't able to take advantage, falling to Boston 106-93.

After trailing nine points after the first half, the deficit continued to increase after the break. Boston opened up the half by going on an 11-0 run, increasing their lead to 20 before the Cavs were finally able to answer with a Donovan Mitchell two.

The Cavs were down 15 points going into the fourth quarter. Needing a big final frame, the Cavs opened up with a major run, cutting the deficit to nine before the Celtics scored again. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was electric as the Cavs looked to take back momentum late.

More than halfway through the fourth quarter, the Cavs trailed by 14. While there was some back and forth, Cleveland was never able to regain control.

To no surprise, Mitchell got the Cavs going early, hitting back-to-back threes to open things up for Cleveland and being their constant throughout the night. Leading the way, Mitchell scored 33 points during the game.

Game 3 saw the return of Dean Wade, who had been sidelined for the final 19 games of the regular season with a knee injury. Out for the series with Orlando, Wade continued working through the injury and looking to return to the court.

Listed as questionable for Saturday’s game, Wade pushed through and made his return—a return that was quickly impactful as Wade checked into the game in the first quarter and second later sank a three.

While Wade was able to make his return, the Cavs played Saturday once again without big man Jarrett Allen, who remained out with a rib injury, missing his sixth straight game.

The Cavs and Celtics return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Game 4 on Monday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.