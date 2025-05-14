Cavs fans look forward to next season after loss to Indiana Pacers in Game 5

CLEVELAND — Another playoff game has come and gone.

But the energy from some Cavs fans remains.

RELATED: Cavs eliminated from playoffs in 114-105 Game 5 loss to Pacers

“My team is my team, and we’re here for the long run,” said Carlos Garcia.

As some fans wrap their heads around the end of Game 5 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers, Abram Sykora said he feels defeated.

“Tough loss. I mean ball movement just wasn’t there tonight,” said Sykora. “It was fun for a while.”

At first, fans said the start of the game seemed promising.

But when things started to take a turn, it made it difficult for fans like Kassi Wolfe to keep their faith.

“I’m not sure how they were up 19 and managed to blow it away but who knows,” said Wolfe.

Although the Cavs went back and forth between the Pacers, Garcia said he refused to give up, so he and others kept cheering in hopes the Cavs would turn things around to stay alive in the series.

“Never gave up hope in my team,” said Garcia. “We were so close.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t close enough to take home the dub in Game 5.

“We just keep getting game 5 after game 5,” said one fan.

Now, fans said they’re looking forward to next season.

“Clevelanders, we always lose but you know what we got the heart. We got the people. This is what the lands all about,” said one fan.