Cavs first-round playoff schedule is set ahead of April 20 tip-off

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten in some rest this week as they soon gear up to begin what they hope is a deep championship run in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. After clinching the first seed in the Eastern Conference before the end of the regular season, and home-court advantage, the Cavs are slated to take on the East's No. 8 seed, starting the series inside Rocket Arena.

Who that team will be has yet to be decided, determined based on who comes in second during the ongoing NBA Play-In Tournament.

But we do know when the Cavs will be playing, for the most part. The schedule for the first round of the playoffs has been set, with the Cavs tipping off for the first game at home on Sunday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

The time and where the games will be aired have been announced for the first three games, with the remaining Game 4 still to be decided, as well as any other necessary games in the best-of-seven series.

Here are the dates and announced time and broadcast schedule for the Cavs' first round of the playoffs:



Day Date Away Home Game Time (ET) TV Sun

4/20

East #8

Cleveland

1

7:00PM

TNT

Wed

4/23

East #8

Cleveland

2

7:30PM

NBATV

Sat

4/26

Cleveland

East #8

3

1:00PM

TNT

Mon

4/28

Cleveland

East #8

4

TBD

TBD

Wed

4/30

East #8

Cleveland

5*

TBD

TBD

Fri

5/2

Cleveland

East #8

6*

TBD

TBD

Sun

5/4

East #8

Cleveland

7*

TBD

TBD



*If Necessary

For those going to the home games, the Cavs are hosting a pregame Fan Fest on East 4th Street, across from Rocket Arena, with live DJ performances, entertainers and prizes.

When the Cavs hit the road, the team will host official watch parties in Cleveland. Those events have been announced for the first round:

Round 1 Game 3 Watch Party:



Location: Welcome to the Farm

Welcome to the Farm Address: 1054 Old River Road, Cleveland, OH 44113

1054 Old River Road, Cleveland, OH 44113 Area: Flats East Bank

Round 1 Game 4 Watch Party:



Location: The Clevelander Bar & Grill

The Clevelander Bar & Grill Address: 834 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH 44115

834 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH 44115 Area: Gateway District, a short walk from Rocket Arena

To learn more about Cavs playoff events, tickets and other details, click here.