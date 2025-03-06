Cavs first team in NBA to clinch playoff spot after 112-107 win over Heat

CLEVELAND — Entering Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat, playoffs seemed like an obvious inevitable for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, but the 112-107 victory over Miami officially clinched a playoff spot for the Cavs.

Cleveland started off hot, boasting a 17-point lead before the Heat closed the deficit just before halftime. It ended up a close contest, lead changes going back and forth in the fourth quarter before the Cavs locked down and closed the game out down the stretch.

RAW: Cavs 1st team to clinch 2025 NBA playoffs spot

Donovan Mitchell led the night with 26 points, Evan Mobley contributed 13 rebounds and Darius Garland had 10 assists to bring the team to victory.

The Cavs are the first team in the NBA to secure a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

With their current record, no matter what happens throughout the rest of the regular season, the Cavs have secured at least the No. 6 seed. At 52-10 on the season and on a 12-game win streak, they're strong favorites to own the No. 1 seed.

The NBA playoffs are slated to begin on April 19.

Before then, the Cavs will look to continue strong and push toward the top seed, which would secure them a home-court advantage throughout the playoffs as they eye the ultimate goal: bringing another NBA Championship to the city of Cleveland.