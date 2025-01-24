Cavs G Donovan Mitchell gets selected as a starter for 2025 All-Star Game in California

The NBA announced Thursday night on TNT that Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Donovan Mitchell has been selected to play as a starter at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, California.

Mitchell is now the third Cavaliers player in franchise history, alongside Lebron James (10 times) and Kyrie Irving (twice), to be selected as an All-Star Game starter on numerous occasions.

The 74th all-star game will mark Mitchell's sixth selection as an all-star player and his second time chosen as an all-star starter in his NBA career, according to the Cavs.

Mitchell has been a Cavaliers starter for 41 games, averaging 23.2 points per game, ranking him the 22nd-best in the league.

On Monday, Mitchell scored 33 points—23 in the second half—against the Phoenix Suns to help lead the Cavs to a 118-92 win. The Cavs, who opened the season with 15 straight wins, improved the NBA's best record to 36-6.

RELATED: Donovan Mitchell scores 33 points and propels NBA-leading Cavaliers to easy 118-92 win over Suns