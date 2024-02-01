Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been lighting it up for Cleveland this season, most recently notching yet another 40+ point game on Wednesday against the Pistons. Following that game, a month of high-level play, Mitchell earned an accolade to add to his collection.

Mitchell was named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in January.

With the honor, Mitchell has joined LeBron James as the second player in Cavaliers history to ever win the monthly award.

Over January, Mitchell led the Cavs to an 11-2 record while averaging 28.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.08 steals in 34.1 minutes. He also notched three double-doubles in January.

Mitchell was joined by Devin Booker, who was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for January.