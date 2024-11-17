Cavs look to extend streak without Donovan Mitchell as guard rests against Hornets

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are 14-0 and looking to extend the streak even further on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets—but they'll have to do so without star guard Donovan Mitchell, who has been ruled out for the game.

Mitchell is off Sunday to rest as the Cavs manage his workload.

Playing without Mitchell will pose a challenge for Cleveland. The guard has been averaging 24.6 points a game, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists through the first 14 games while shooting 46.9% from the field.

But the Cavs have been strong outside of Mitchell, with Darius Garland putting up impressive numbers on the court this season. Averaging 21.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and shooting 53.1% from the field, Garland has gotten back to his All-Star ways for Cleveland so far this season.

In addition to Mitchell, the Cavs also ruled out Sam Merrill for Sunday's game. Merrill is dealing with left ankle inflammation and will be sidelined as he works through the ailment.

Cleveland should, however, get big man Evan Mobley back on the court. Mobley was unable to play in the Cavs' last game against the Bulls on Friday with an illness. He is now listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

The Cavs and Bulls tip off inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6 p.m.