Cavs lose pre-draft tiebreaker to Thunder, slide into 5 spot

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) talks with Kevin Love (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 7:03 PM, May 25, 2021
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers dropped another close one.

After going 22-50 in a regular season loaded with injuries, Cleveland lost a tiebreaker on Tuesday to Oklahoma City and will have the No. 5 position in next month's NBA draft lottery, one spot below the Thunder.

The teams finished with identical records this season, prompting a "coin flip" that didn't go the Cavs' way.

Cleveland's odds for getting the No. 1 overall pick and perhaps a franchise-changing player like it did with LeBron James nearly 20 years ago didn't change with the tiebreaker.

The lottery is scheduled for June 22.

The draft is July 29th.

