Cavs lose pre-draft tiebreaker to Thunder, slide into 5 spot

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers dropped another close one.

After going 22-50 in a regular season loaded with injuries, Cleveland lost a tiebreaker on Tuesday to Oklahoma City and will have the No. 5 position in next month's NBA draft lottery, one spot below the Thunder.

The teams finished with identical records this season, prompting a "coin flip" that didn't go the Cavs' way.

Cleveland's odds for getting the No. 1 overall pick and perhaps a franchise-changing player like it did with LeBron James nearly 20 years ago didn't change with the tiebreaker.

The lottery is scheduled for June 22.

The draft is July 29th.