Cavs on a 3-game winning streak after beating Wizards 114-91

It looks like the Cavaliers have found that winning rhythm that we saw in the beginning of the season. They are now on a three-game winning streak after crushing the Washington Wizards 114-91.

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen both combined for 46 points. Garland added on five assists and Allen had eight rebounds and three assists.

Donovan Mitchell dropped 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Mitchell and Garland must’ve been practicing their dunks with Allen because they definitely did some impressive things in the backcourt.

"We definitely put on a show tonight," said Mitchell.

Although Garland's dunk at the end of the first quarter didn't count, it was a nasty sight to see from the six feet point guard—he shocked the Cavs bench.

Allen had a big dunk around the two-minute mark, where he just drove into the paint with force. Allen shot 76% from the field and made three out of four three-pointers.

The Cavs are playing with intensity and its showing big time—with smart passes and a strong offense. They kept a double-point lead throughout the night and didn’t let their guard down, even though they just played the night before.

"There was just a spirit that was there, there was a purpose, an intensity. I think our guys get it now, they know it's a long way to go, we have to continue it, " said head coach J.B Bickerstaff.

The Cavaliers come back home on Wednesday to play the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m.

