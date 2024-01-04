Cavs point guard Ricky Rubio announces his retirement from the NBA

After announcing that he was going to take a break from the NBA due to his mental health, Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio announced his retirement on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday.

Rubio spent 12 years in the NBA, but has spent the majority of the last two seasons out with an ACL injury.

He has averaged 10.8 points and 7.4 assists in his NBA career. He had a team-high 20 points in Spain's 2019 World Cup final win over Argentina.

Rubio — who played his first pro game in Spain in 2005 when he was just 14 — was drafted No. 5 overall by Minnesota in 2009, and actually joined the Timberwolves two years later. He is a three-time Olympian and three-time World Cup team member for Spain.

The Associated Presscontributed to this story.

