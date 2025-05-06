Cavs rule out Evan Mobley, De'Andre Hunter, Darius Garland for Game 2

CLEVELAND — Three Cavs players entered Tuesday listed as questionable for their Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers. They entered the game with three players ruled out.

Forward Evan Mobley, swingman De'Andre Hunter and guard Darius Garland all were listed as questionable for Tuesday's game.

Mobley tweaked his left ankle with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. Mobley was going up for a hookshot and, as he landed, stepped on Pacers forward Myles Turner's foot. Mobley was able to continue playing through the rest of the game but was visibly limping for the remainder.

Meanwhile, Hunter went up for a layup when Bennedict Mathurin went for the block. Mathurin made clear contact with Hunter's chest while he went up, leading to the injury. Hunter dislocated his thumb in the play.

Garland has been out since injuring his toe in the Game 2 matchup in the first-round series against the Miami Heat. Garland has been progressing, but has been unable to play. He was a game-time decision on Sunday but was ruled out before tipoff.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson said pregame on Tuesday that none of the three players listed as questionable participated in any of the shootaround Tuesday morning.

He said that all three were game-time decisions.

Before tipoff, Garland, Mobley and Hunter were ruled out.

The Cavs enter Game 2 down 1-0 on the series after losing Sunday 121-112. Their approach on Tuesday will be to play more physically with the players who aren't dealing with injuries.