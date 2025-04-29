Watch Now
Cavs show support to former teammate Kevin Love following the passing of his father

Heat Cavaliers Basketball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) gestures to the crowd after a video tribute and introduction in the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Heat Cavaliers Basketball
It was a true heartfelt moment between former teammates.

Even though Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love are on opposing teams, that didn't stop Thompson from embracing his former teammate ahead of Monday's match-up against the Miami Heat.

On Sunday, Kevin Love shared on social media that his dad, Stan Love died. He was 76.

Love and Thompson, who maintained a friendship, were teammates for six seasons from 2014-2020, and they were part of the 2016 Cavaliers championship team.

Love missed several Heat games for personal reasons.

Donovan Mitchell showed his support during his post-game interview, saying, "I want to give my condolences to Kevin Love and his family, that's my dawg. Been apart of a lot of a success here in Cleveland, big part of here. You know I saw he was here and I didn't get to see him, but you're my brother, I love you. Just keeping you in my prayers man."

The Cavs organization made sure they expressed their condolences to Kevin Love as well.

