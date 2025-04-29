Cavs show support to former teammate Kevin Love following the passing of his father

It was a true heartfelt moment between former teammates.

Even though Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love are on opposing teams, that didn't stop Thompson from embracing his former teammate ahead of Monday's match-up against the Miami Heat.

On Sunday, Kevin Love shared on social media that his dad, Stan Love died. He was 76.

Love and Thompson, who maintained a friendship, were teammates for six seasons from 2014-2020, and they were part of the 2016 Cavaliers championship team.

My brother 4L ❤️ https://t.co/8iZcx94ERW — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) April 29, 2025

Love missed several Heat games for personal reasons.

Donovan Mitchell showed his support during his post-game interview, saying, "I want to give my condolences to Kevin Love and his family, that's my dawg. Been apart of a lot of a success here in Cleveland, big part of here. You know I saw he was here and I didn't get to see him, but you're my brother, I love you. Just keeping you in my prayers man."

The Cavs organization made sure they expressed their condolences to Kevin Love as well.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @kevinlove. ❤️ https://t.co/zx9l7jaZb7 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 29, 2025