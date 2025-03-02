Cavs sign F Nae’Qwan Tomlin to 2-way contract

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers made a few roster moves Sunday, locking in a rising talent to the roster by signing Nae’Qwan Tomlin to a two-way contract.

Tomlin had been signed to a 10-day contract on Feb. 10 from the Cleveland Charge, the Cavs' G League affiliate. With the Charge, Tomlin had played in 37 games, averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks.

Since signing the 10-day contract, Tomlin has appeared in three games, making his NBA and scoring his first points against his hometown team, the Brooklyn Nets.

Tomlin has had an interesting journey into the NBA. The forward never played high school basketball. He began playing in junior college for the Monroe CC Tribunes before eventually transferring to Kansas State and then Memphis. After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Tomlin signed with the Cavs' Summer League team, later joining the Charge.

In a related move, the team waived forward JT Thor, who appeared in nine games this season for the Cavs and 24 games with the Cleveland Charge. Thor was signed as a two-way player with the Cavaliers on Sept. 9.