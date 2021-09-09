Watch
Cavs sign veteran point guard Kevin Pangos to 2-year deal

Rick Rycroft/AP
Canada's Kevin Pangos, left, drives past the United States' Kemba Walker during their exhibition basketball game in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Sep 08, 2021
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers signed point guard Kevin Pangos to a two-year deal, his agency announced on Twitter.

The 28-year-old Canadian spent the past six years playing in Europe.

The Cavaliers have not announced the signing.

Pangos most recently played for Zenit Saint Petersburg, where he averaged 13.5 points and 6.6 assists per game while being named All-EuroLeague.

One of Cleveland’s offseason priorities was adding depth to its backcourt.

They acquired veteran Ricky Rubio this summer in a trade with Minnesota and Pangos gives them another guard with experience.

