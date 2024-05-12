Cavs star Donovan Mitchell listed as questionable for Game 4 against Celtics

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to bounce back from their Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics at home, set to play Game 4 inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday. However, some players are in question for the game, including star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell is listed as questionable for Game 4 with a left calf strain.

Throughout this postseason, Mitchell has been the driving force for the Cavs, first as they battled out in a seven-game series with the Orlando Magic and now in a second-round matchup with the Celtics.

In the 10 playoff games the Cavs have competed in this season, Mitchell has averaged 29.6 points, 4.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.4% from three. He's averaged 38.2 minutes per game, taking control of games to help drive Cleveland to wins.

The Cavs have already had to play without center Jarrett Allen for the last six playoff games. While Allen was able to return to some shootaround action ahead of Game 3, he was unable to return.

Allen is also listed as questionable for Game 4 as he continues working to get back from a rib injury he sustained in Game 4 against the Magic.

The Cavs tip off Game 4 against the Celtics on Monday night at 7 p.m. Hopefully, they'll do so without the loss of Mitchell.