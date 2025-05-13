Cavs star guard Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 5

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing elimination in their Game 5 matchup with the Indiana Pacers, down 3-1 in the series. Luckily, they'll have their superstar guard Donovan Mitchell in the mix to try and stay alive in the series.

Mitchell entered Tuesday's game listed as questionable with an ankle injury he sustained in Game 4.

The guard played 20 minutes in the first half of Sunday's game, scoring 12 points with one rebound, one steal, no assists and two turnovers.

He came out originally for halftime warmups in that game, but a video appeared to show him tweaking his ankle while trying to take some warmup shots. He didn't come back out of the locker room as the second half began and wasn't on the bench as the Cavs took the court, and midway through the third quarter, the Cavs announced he sustained a left ankle injury.

Mitchell had an MRI on Monday and was considered a game-time decision. During shootaround Tuesday morning, Mitchell was active in the session, going through drills and putting up shots with the team.

A few hours later, Mitchell sent his ritualistic "#LetEmKnow" post on social media, something he does before every game he plays.

With Mitchell in the mix and in for Game 5, the Cavs will look for a win at home against the Pacers in an effort to keep their playoff run alive.