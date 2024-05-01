Watch Now
Cavs to host Game 6 Watch party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday

John Raoux/AP
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) makes a move against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, right, during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 1:44 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 13:44:32-04

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading down to Orlando on Friday and have a chance at clinching their way to the next round of the NBA playoffs.

With the game being played on the road, the Cavs have decided to host a watch party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Friday night for the game.

Tickets are on sale now for $5.

Doors open one hour before tip-off, which has not been set yet.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad Crump, along with mascots Moondog and Sir CC, will be at RoMoFiHo.

If the Cavaliers lose, (which they won't) they will return to Cleveland for Game 7 on Sunday.

