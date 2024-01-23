Watch Now
Cavs C Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA drug policy

Suspension will not be paid
Atlanta Hawks' Dejounte Murray, right, shoots and scores against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 12:44:21-05

The NBA announced the Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson will be suspended 25 games without pay for violating the league's drug policy.

According to the league, Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.

Ibutamoren is an orally ingested drug that is taken to increase human growth hormone. The same drug led to an 80-game suspension for All-Star pitcher Carlos Martinez in 2022.

SARM LGD-4033 is a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that increases lean muscle mass, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health.

Thompson's suspension goes into effect Wednesday when the Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

He returned to Cleveland for his second stint with the Cavs earlier this season.

News 5's Carly Mascitti sits down with Tristan Thomspon

RELATED: Cavs' Tristan Thompson talks return to Cleveland in exclusive interview: 'It's home'

