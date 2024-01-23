Cavs C Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA drug policy

The NBA announced the Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson will be suspended 25 games without pay for violating the league's drug policy.

According to the league, Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.

Ibutamoren is an orally ingested drug that is taken to increase human growth hormone. The same drug led to an 80-game suspension for All-Star pitcher Carlos Martinez in 2022.

SARM LGD-4033 is a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that increases lean muscle mass, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health.

Thompson's suspension goes into effect Wednesday when the Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

He returned to Cleveland for his second stint with the Cavs earlier this season.

