Cleveland Cavaliers add 4 to roster ahead of training camp

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Monday that they were adding four players to their roster ahead of training camp.

Forwards Mamadi Diakite and Jamorko Pickett as well as guards Nate Hinton and Sharife Cooper will be at camp on Tuesday.

Diakite played in 13 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season where he averaged 4.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Pickett played in 13 games for the Detroit Pistons last season where he averaged 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Hinton has played in 23 games over the last two seasons with Dallas and Indiana.

Cooper played in 13 games last season with the Atlanta Hawks.

You can see the full training camp roster below.

