Cleveland Cavaliers add 4 to roster ahead of training camp

Rusty Jones/AP
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mamadi Diakite (12) celebrates a basket during an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Posted at 1:09 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 13:09:10-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Monday that they were adding four players to their roster ahead of training camp.

Forwards Mamadi Diakite and Jamorko Pickett as well as guards Nate Hinton and Sharife Cooper will be at camp on Tuesday.

Diakite played in 13 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season where he averaged 4.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Pickett played in 13 games for the Detroit Pistons last season where he averaged 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Hinton has played in 23 games over the last two seasons with Dallas and Indiana.

Cooper played in 13 games last season with the Atlanta Hawks.

You can see the full training camp roster below.

#NAMEPOSHTWTDOBPRIOR TO PROS/HOME COUNTRYYR
31Jarrett AllenC6-112484/21/98Texas ’17 / USA6th
1Sharife CooperG6-11806/11/01Auburn ‘21/ USA2nd
21Mamadi DiakiteF6-92241/27/97Virginia ‘20/ Guinea3rd
10Darius GarlandG6-11861/26/00Vanderbilt ’19 / USA4th 
14Nate HintonG6-52106/8/99Houston ‘20/ USA3rd
3Caris LeVertG6-62058/25/94Michigan ’16 / USA7th
33Robin LopezC7-02754/1/88Stanford ’08 / USA15th
0Kevin LoveF6-82479/7/88UCLA ’08 / USA15th
45Donovan MitchellG6-32159/7/96Louisville ’17 / USA6th
4Evan MobleyF/C7-02156/18/01USC ’21 / USA2nd
15Isaiah Mobley *F6-102409/24/99USC ’22 / USAR
5R.J. Nembhard *G6-52003/22/99TCU ’21 / USA2nd
19Raul NetoG6-11795/19/92UCAM Murcia (Spain) / Brazil8th
35Isaac OkoroG/F6-52251/26/01Auburn ’20 / USA3rd 
16Cedi OsmanF6-72304/8/95Anadolu Efes (Turkey) ’15/ Macedonia/Turkey6th
2Jamorko PickettF6-920612/24/97Georgetown ‘ 21/ USA2nd
13Ricky RubioG6-319010/21/90FC Barcelona ’11 / Spain12th
8Lamar StevensF6-82257/9/97Penn State ’20 / USA3rd 
32Dean WadeF6-921911/20/96Kansas State ’19 / USA4th  
9Dylan WindlerG/F6-61999/22/96Belmont ’19 / USA3rd
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
