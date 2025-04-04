Watch Now
Cleveland Cavaliers add former first round pick Chuma Okeke to the roster

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Chuma Okeke (18) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Atlanta.
The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a deal with former first-round pick Chukwuma Julian "Chuma" Okeke, adding him to the last open spot on the roster, according to an ESPN source.

The power forward played for the NBA G League Westchester Knicks this season, averaging 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Okeke also played seven games for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, with an average of 6.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.

He was the 16th pick in the 2016 draft and played for the Orlando Magic for four seasons.

