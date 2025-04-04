Cleveland Cavaliers add former first round pick Chuma Okeke to the roster

The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a deal with former first-round pick Chukwuma Julian "Chuma" Okeke, adding him to the last open spot on the roster, according to an ESPN source.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and former first-round pick Chuma Okeke have agreed to a deal, filling the East leaders' final open roster spot, sources tell ESPN. Okeke averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for NBA G League Westchester this season. pic.twitter.com/WuW3DAWLAM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2025

The power forward played for the NBA G League Westchester Knicks this season, averaging 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Okeke also played seven games for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, with an average of 6.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.

He was the 16th pick in the 2016 draft and played for the Orlando Magic for four seasons.