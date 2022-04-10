Cleveland Cavaliers convert Moses Brown to standard NBA contract

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted center Moses Brown to a standard NBA contract.

Brown initially signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on March 10.

Since then, he has played in 13 games and has averaged 6.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Brown has previously played with Portland, Oklahoma City and Dallas.

The Cavaliers have also signed RJ Nembhard to a two-way contract.

He has played in 13 games for the Cavaliers this season and 13 games with the Cleveland Charge.

With the Charge, he averaged 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

