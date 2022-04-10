Watch
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Cleveland Cavaliers convert Moses Brown to standard NBA contract

Cavaliers Magic Basketball
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers center Moses Brown (6) dunks as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Cavaliers Magic Basketball
Posted at 2:09 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 14:09:51-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted center Moses Brown to a standard NBA contract.

Brown initially signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on March 10.

Since then, he has played in 13 games and has averaged 6.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Brown has previously played with Portland, Oklahoma City and Dallas.

The Cavaliers have also signed RJ Nembhard to a two-way contract.

He has played in 13 games for the Cavaliers this season and 13 games with the Cleveland Charge.

With the Charge, he averaged 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?