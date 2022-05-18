Cleveland Cavaliers get pick No. 14 in NBA Draft after Lottery

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers will hold the No.14 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after learning where they will pick during the Draft Lottery on Tuesday evening.

Cleveland went 44-38 this season and made it to a postseason game for the first time without LeBron James as a member of the team.

The Cavs had a 0.5% chance of winning the first overall pick, a 0.56 % chance of getting the second, a 0.63% chance at third and a 0.72 percent% at fourth.

Cleveland sent former player Anderson Varejão to the lottery to represent the team.