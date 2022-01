CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract.

Goodwin was signed to a 10-day contract on Dec. 31 and has played in three games for the Cavaliers this season.

He is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

Goodwin appeared in seven games for the Westchester Knicks this season.

The Cavaliers also waived Tacko Fall.