CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Ed Davis.

Davis played in 23 games last season for the Minnesota Timberwolves and started seven.

He averaged 2.1 points per game and 5 rebounds.

Davis has played for Toronto, Memphis, the Lakers, Portland, Brooklyn, Utah and Minnesota over the last 11 years.

He was drafted 13th overall in 2010 by the Raptors. He played college basketball for North Carolina.