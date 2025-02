The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Thursday that they signed forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin to a 10-day contract.

Tomlin has played 35 games for the Cleveland Charge this season, averaging 15.7 points, 7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

He was an undrafted free agent out of Memphis before signing with the Cavs for the summer league.

Tomlin will wear jersey number 30 for the Cavaliers.