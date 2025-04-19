Cleveland Cavaliers to face Miami Heat in first round of 2025 NBA Playoffs

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have been waiting to find out who would be the No. 8 seed coming out of the NBA Play-In Tournament—the team they’ll be taking on in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

After an intense final game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, the Heat came out on top 123-114 and will be headed to Cleveland on Sunday.

Miami was in a back-and-forth battle with the Hawks on Friday that went to overtime. The Heat walked away winners to advance into the playoffs. It marks the first time since the Play-In format was introduced that a No. 10 seed advanced into the playoffs.

"Historically, they're a great team. Offensively, they're very good. But we're excited, we're ready for the challenge," Heat's Tyler Herro said when asked about his thoughts on facing the Cavs after the play-in win.

The Cavs and Heat played three times in the regular season, with Cleveland taking two of those games.

Cleveland’s only loss to Miami this year was back in December when they fell 122-113 in Miami. The Cavs went on to beat the Heat 126-106 on the road in January and 112-107 at home in March.

The Cavs will hold their first practice Saturday, knowing who their opponent is, something they’ve been eager for all week.

"Watching the game tonight, studying the film from tonight's games and then whoever we're playing, studying that on Saturday and then just getting ready on Sunday," said Cavs' Isaac Okoro after Friday's practice session.

Game 1 of the first round tips off Sunday inside Rocket Arena at 7 p.m.

Earlier on Friday, the Cavs practiced ahead of finding out who they will face in the first round.

The Cavs' first-round playoff opponent has finally been set