Cleveland faces Boston, looks for 6th straight victory

Cleveland will attempt to keep its five-game win streak going when the Cavaliers take on Boston.

Cleveland went 27-25 in Eastern Conference play and 25-16 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers shot 46.9% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Boston went 14-10 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 105.5 points per game last season, 38.1 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

The teams square off for the 65th time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 132-123 in overtime on Oct. 28, with Caris LeVert scoring 41 points points in the win.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).