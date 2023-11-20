Cleveland faces Philadelphia on 3-game win streak

(AP) — Cleveland will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 8-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is third in the Eastern Conference with 55.7 points per game in the paint led by Joel Embiid averaging 15.3.

The Cavaliers are 3-3 in conference games. Cleveland has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 76ers average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up (12.8). The Cavaliers average 111.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 111.5 the 76ers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is scoring 31.0 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Evan Mobley is averaging 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 14.2 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 120.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Nicolas Batum: day to day (personal), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (rib).

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Isaac Okoro: out (knee), Donovan Mitchell: out (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).