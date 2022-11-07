Watch Now
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) plays against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 11:35:20-05

Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

Cleveland finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 on the road last season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.1 steals, 4.2 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (chest), Robert Covington: day to day (reconditioning).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

