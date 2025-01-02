Cleveland takes road win streak into matchup with Dallas

(AP) — Cleveland hits the road against Dallas looking to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Mavericks have gone 10-5 in home games. Dallas has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 12-3 on the road. Cleveland scores 122.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Mavericks' 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers score 11.0 more points per game (122.4) than the Mavericks allow (111.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Mavericks.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 123.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: P.J. Washington Jr.: day to day (knee), Dante Exum: out (wrist), Luka Doncic: out (calf).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (shoulder).