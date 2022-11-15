Darius Garland becomes 4th Cavaliers player to score more than 50 points

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers point guard, Darius Garland, 22, had an incredible game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Although the Cavaliers fell five points short, losing 124-129, Garland gave his all, start to finish.

Garland had a new career-high of 51 points. Twenty-seven of those points came solely from the fourth quarter. Garland made many impressive shots throughout the game; he made 10 out of 15 threes in total.

Garland became the fourth Cavaliers player to score 50+ points in one game, joining Lebron James, Kyrie Irving, and Walt Wesley. Garland was only four points away from tying the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse mark; Kyrie Irving and James Harden currently hold that record.

The Cavaliers play the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

