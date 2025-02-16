Darius Garland rocks dad's jersey number during NBA 3-Point Contest, has impressive 1st round

SAN FRANCISCO — After teammates Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley won the KIA Skills Challenge during the 2025 NBA All-Star events, Cavs guard Darius Garland looked to impress at the event he participated in—the Starry 3-Point Contest.

Garland participated wearing a Cavs jersey, but not his No. 10. Instead, the jersey read W. Garland and was No. 22.

The jersey was a tribute to his father, Winston Garland, who was there watching him take part in the contest held in San Francisco. Winston Garland wore number 22 in the NBA, and fittingly, the last place he played was for the Golden State Warriors.

With the homage to his father, Garland had an impressive opening round. The Cavs point guard put up 24 points to start, the third-best score. The outing saw Garland advance to the final round.

Unfortunately, Garland was eliminated. The winner of the contest was Heat's Tyler Herro.

Still, Garland had a strong showing and surely made Cavs fans, and his father in attendance, very proud.