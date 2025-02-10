De'Andre Hunter set to make Cavs debut Monday following first practice with Cleveland

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Three days after being traded to Cleveland from the Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunt was hard at work with the Cavaliers at Cleveland Clinic Courts. His first practice in wine and gold aimed to get him up to speed quickly ahead of his expected debut Monday night inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

"He went through practice. Put him through some script, going through the playbook and then the defensive playbook. Also did a short video session with him to start getting him up to speed," said Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Atkinson said that Hunter is expected to make his debut on Monday, barring any physical limitations. After clearing his physicals for the trade, that isn't an issue the team anticipates arising.

So what is Hunter looking to showcase on his new team? A little bit of everything.

"I'm just looking to bring my skill set, offense and defense, to this team. They're already doing good without me, and I'm just trying to help improve what they already got going on," Hunter said.

For Atkinson and his Cavs, he hopes that improvement comes first and foremost from a strong defensive boost from Hunter—then from Hunter's offensive abilities.

"I'm not saying the offense is gonna be easy for him; it's gonna take some time. I think first order of business is to get him to help us defensively. I think that's where we need him most right now and into the playoffs," Atkinson said. “He fits our style of play offensively. Obviously, the catch-and-shoot piece is huge. But he also has been really good on off-ball screening, which we do some of that but not a lot of it. I think he can give up more variety. We’re a heavy pick-and-roll team because we have two great pick-and-roll players, but I think in the playoffs you need variety and he can give us that off-ball screening and can get it off against contests that happen in the playoffs.”

It's not yet clear what Hunter will play predominantly. The Cavs could use him as a true small forward or bring him in at power forward. They could have him start or come off the bench. All of those decisions are still to come.

"I know you guys are going to ask is he a 4? Is he a 3? Let's see where he fits. It's going to reveal itself. But it's going to take some time," Atkinson said. "We’ll see. To be determined.”

Whatever Hunter's role is, there's one thing he wants Cavs fans to know about him. He's going to give his all no matter what.

That begins Monday night against the Timberwolves.

"I'm going to play hard every night. I'm going to give it my all. You never got to worry about my effort. I'm going to be ready to go every night," Hunter said.